You Only Need Four Types of Trousers in Your Closet — Here Are the Best

For a while, most of my workwear pant options were jeans. I was scared that trousers would make me feel stuffy and frumpy. But as I narrowed down the style of pant and more and more brands came out with unique silhouettes, I was hooked. Trousers are an upgrade from your repetitive denim decisions. Give your jeans a break and find some trousers you love for your work outfit rotation – or even casual weekend looks. I’ve narrowed it down to four specific silhouettes that should be in everyone’s closet:

Ecupper Womens Casual Loose Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser, $30 on Amazon: These highly-rated wide-leg pants are made from easy, breezy 100% cotton. They come in 15 different colors and patterns, so you can easily get more than one and wear them all the time. The slight crop makes them perfect to wear with everything from sandals to boots.

Skyline Pant, $72 at Athleta: As a short girl, tapered leg trousers are my jam. This option from Athleta combines the classic, drapey silhouette with a tapered ankle, slight paper bag waist, and the brand’s Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric. They’re light and airy but won’t get all wrinkled from sitting in them all day. The 4.8-star rating from 1,400+ reviews can’t be wrong.

Madewell x Dickies Twill Pants, $78 at Madewell: What’s old is new again with this Dickie’s and Madewell collaboration. These straight-leg twill trousers hit all the marks for a comfortable, put-together outfit. Pair them with a button-down blouse for a uniform-inspired look or wear them on the weekend with a tee and sneakers.

The Curvy Side-Zip Work Pant, $50 at Everlane: These Everlane trousers were made with women’s bodies in mind. They’re cut to flatter any figure and are made from 4-way stretch cotton to cut down on the whole “Are they leggings or are they pants?” debate. The side-zip also helps keep the pant sleek and sophisticated.

