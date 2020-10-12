The Perfect Bag For Any Digital Nomad, From a Former Remote-Working Globetrotter

I took a deep breath, trying to disassociate before saying what I had been mustering up the courage to announce to my boss for weeks. “I want to buy a one-way ticket to Thailand that will depart this March. Is there any way I can work remotely?”

It was 2018, and I was so unbelievably sick of Washington, D.C. I’d spent five years in D.C and every aspect of my life felt completely predictable, and I was desperate for a change. The job I had at the time was done mostly through a computer, and that’s when I had an epiphany: Couldn’t I just do this job anywhere in the world with an internet connection? My brazen courage paid off because my boss said yes.

I started planning for my trip, booking vaccinations I’d need for the jungles of Laos, and researching travel insurances for any scuba diving incidences in Thailand (hey, you never know). Out of nowhere, my mom gifted me a 40L Nomatic Travel Bag. Unbeknownst to me at the time, this bag would become my most sacred possession as a digital nomad.

Imagine trying to fit your entire closet for the foreseeable future (shoes, shirts, makeup, the works) into a small, 3.4 lb sleek black bag. It’s a surprisingly intimidating activity. However, Nomatic has amazing functionality and breaks down the packing process step by step.

The shirt organizer takes the first gold star. Deceptively minimal, the included garment board has ventilated mesh to prevent wrinkles on your shirts, and nylon fabric securely latches your garments into place. There’s even a vacuum seal bag that allows you to compress your clothes to be as condensed as possible. At this point, I’d put 10 shirts, 5 shorts, and 4 dresses in my bag and still had room for more.

I stuffed a pair of sneakers and sandals into their own zippered compartment, which was found at the bottom of the backpack. Toiletries were tucked into a water-resistant toiletry bag that seemed to have a place for every item in my bathroom, including a toothbrush pocket and mesh compartment to stuff the packets of Tylenol I panic-bought in fear I’d get sick abroad.

I then grabbed arguably the most valuable item that was allowing me to even go on this crazy journey: my laptop. The padded, TSA-approved sleeve meant I wouldn’t even have to deal with juggling bins at airport security.

I looked down at my bag which was perfectly compact and neat. It was a similar satisfaction when finishing a puzzle: every piece just fit. I finally put on the backpack and clicked the waist straps, which helped support the weight of the bag. There was even a compartment to put your passport. Impressive.

While the pandemic has changed every aspect of our lives and is preventing us from any sort of international travel, it's also changed the digital workforce landscape overnight. Now, instead of looking at Google maps how to drive to your corporate workspace, research which luggage will best support your digital nomad lifestyle. After all, it’ll carry your entire office.