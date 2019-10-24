The Essential OXO Items Your Kitchen Needs and You Can Get on Amazon

If you’ve gone onto Amazon and looked for a kitchen gadget, you’ve probably ordered one from OXO without even realizing it. The brand has some of the best-selling and top-rated kitchen products out there and for good reason: they look and work great. Some of these are ones that have stood the test of time in my kitchen and some are incredibly highly-rated. Give your kitchen gadget collection an overhaul and try out these essential OXO items.

Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight POP Container Set, $40: If at this point, you’re still storing the pantry staples you use every day in the boxes they came in, you’re missing out. These containers keep your pasta, beans, spices, and more as fresh as can be once unsealed.

Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder, $25: I feel passionate about this paper towel holder. Is it the best paper towel holder ever? Probably. It’s heavy and easy-to-use so you don’t end up with towels that are ripped or jagged.

Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set, $20: What these measuring cups lack in heft (they’re BPA-free plastic, not glass) they make up in cleverness. The interiors are angled so you can read the measurements from above instead of having to try and read the numbers on the side of the cup.

Good Grips Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Scraper & Chopper, $10: If you chop a lot of veggies, you should own a bench scraper. This one also doubles as a chopper to help section dough or crusts, cut butter, and more. It’ll help you get every last bit of your mise en place.

BREW 9 Cup Coffee Maker, $200: This advanced coffee maker will brew you a perfect cup every time. You can control the brew cycle, water temperature, and more. The LED screen lets you know how fresh your coffee is and the dial allows you to start a timer and control how big of a pot you’re brewing.

Good Grips Cast Iron Pan Brush, $8: Cleaning and maintaining cast iron is one of those things that’s actually a lot easier than you would think. This handy tool has short, stiff bristles to clean cooked-on foods, angled brushes for deeper cleaning, and a scraper tip to get into corners and grooves.

Good Grips Convertible Foldaway Dish Rack, $40: A convertible dish rack is your best friend when you don’t have a dishwasher. This one is big enough to house large mixing bowls and cookware but also has tines to hold up wine glasses and mugs.

