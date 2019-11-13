Introducing the Everlane Teddy Sweater, a Fluffy Alternative to Your Favorite Wool Layer

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

Everlane is about to get fluffy. Everyone’s favorite sustainable basics brand just launched two brand new sweaters styles, dubbed Teddy sweaters, for $88. Coming in both V-neck and crewneck silhouettes, this Merino wool-blend sweater is soft and snuggly, but still high-end.

Both sweater styles have a cropped length, wider neckline (no stuffiness here), and a slightly nipped-in waist. The V-neck, my personal favorite, comes in three colors: Buttermilk, Heathered Coral, and Heather Grey. The crewneck has a larger array of colors, with those three plus Black, Cider, and Blue Lagoon. As a fan of fuzzy sweaters, I’m impressed by just how great this sweater looks. It avoids feeling overly juvenile, like some fluffy sweaters can, by elevating the material (Merino!) and simplifying the silhouette to better pair with more than one bottom. And if you’re not in the market for a sweater, there’s a matching hat too.

