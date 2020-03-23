With most of the country practicing social distancing and isolating at home to reduce the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, not only has porn consumption increased but so has the interest in these quarantined fantasies.

Searches containing “coronavirus” and “corona virus” have continued to grow since Jan. 25 of this year, according to Pornhub statistics. Since then, over 9.1 million searches for either “corona” or “COVID” have been recorded on the popular tube site; searches spiked on March 5 with over 1.5 million.

For adult entertainment companies that survive primarily on creating niche content, recognizing a mass fetish early on is key. Indie producer KandysKisses.com has been consistently producing fetishized content for over eight years by capitalizing on trends. For over a month now, KandysKisses has been creating coronavirus-themed porn—the site’s “Quarantined!!!” video is the top fantasy seller on Clips4Sale, and their coronavirus-themed videos on Pornhub have over 300,000 views, meaning this trend isn’t dying down anytime soon.