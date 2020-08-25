The Eyes Have It: Junior Just Wants Daddy’s Love

It’s never a good sign when someone gives a speech and people’s reaction is to talk about something other than the words. And this is what happened Monday night to the president’s large adult son, who came to the speaker’s podium on night one of the Republican convention with very red shrunken eyes that did not escape the Internet's notice. People wondered and wondered what was up with Junior’s eyes. In fact, after the speech, #cocaine started trending.

As for the words, Junior accused the left of “trying to “cancel” all of those Founders.” He also said that this election would be “church, work, and school” versus “rioting, looting, and vandalism.” And then Junior, who set up the Trump Tower meeting about “adoptions”—the meeting that caused the Senate intel committee to make a criminal referral—that guy said that “ the intelligence community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on the world stage.” Wait until Junior finds out what the intelligence community did during the 2016 election. Oh wait, Junior was involved in it.

Junior is coming off a very bad week. Last Tuesday, we learned that the Senate intelligence committee had made a criminal referral for Junior. In the two-page letter, the committee raised concerns that testimony given to it by the president’s family and advisors contradicted what Rick Gates, the former deputy campaign chairman, told the special counsel about when people within the Trump campaign knew about the June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer.”