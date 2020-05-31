The Fake Porn Stars Scamming Lonely Guys Out of Big Money During the Pandemic

A few months back, Lars* found a profile for porn star Jade Kush online, which featured a Skype handle for fans to contact her. So, he added her on Skype—and was thrilled when, almost immediately, she started to text him. They traded pictures and small talk about life; she called him a handsome man and got flirty, saying it didn’t matter to her that he had a wife. He asked if they could take their budding digital romance to the next level with a video chat. She requested a $100 Amazon gift card in return. He obliged. She told him not to show the card to anyone else. Then she started coming up with excuses as to why she couldn’t do the video chat—bad timing, a dirty camera lens. Lars started to get skeptical, but she insisted she loved him truly and deeply. Then she told him that she needed “some money like $300 to get some food and stuff’s in the house.”

“I promise I will never let you down,” she said. “Do this for me from your own kind heart.”

That’s when Lars found an email for the actual Jade Kush on one of her actual social media profiles, and reached out to confirm his growing suspicion: That he’d been scammed by one of a large number of fraudsters who digitally impersonate porn stars online to target their fans.