The Fashion of ‘Karen’ is Changing. Her Personality Isn’t.

LEGGINGS OF DOOM

The problematic “Karen”—bob haircut, chunky highlights and all—looks much subtler now. The new Karen weaponizes their femininity in the dress code of the off-duty one percent.

Alaina Demopoulos

Style Writer

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The archetypical Karen has ruined countless cookouts and lemonade stands, and she’s made a mess of a few telltale accessories. Close your eyes and think of the kind of privileged woman who might call the cops on any slight, perceived inconvenience: spiky bob haircut, chunky highlights, oversized sunglasses from Nordstrom Rack propped upon her head to communicate a self-bestowed authority. 

The idea of a woman gleefully rifling through her discount Coach bag in search of a cell phone, ready to tattle on Black people just trying to eat, or celebrate, or birdwatch in peace, is a well-trodden cliché.

Thanks to visual culture, we know Karen when we see her, often before she even opens her mouth. 