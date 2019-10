Lovely to see you!

Harry and Meghan look set to come face to face with William and Kate at the national Remembrance Day service for veterans next Sunday.

It will be the first meeting of the feuding four since Meghan and Harry chucked a bomb into royal relations by admitting to a rift with the Cambridges in an ITV documentary, and then following it up with an extraordinary briefing to CNN in which an adviser claimed they had “singlehandedly” modernized the monarchy.