The Fight to Free Smooshi, the World’s Most Famous Captive Walrus

In happier times, Phil Demers and Smooshi the walrus snuggled in the summer sun or frolicked together down a snow-covered slide. The 800-pound flippered orphan would bark and lumber into the room when Demers sing-songed her name. Smooshi took a shine to Demers, who believes she viewed him as her mother.

But this interspecies love story ground to a halt in 2012, when Demers left his 12-year post at Marineland, the Canadian amusement park that keeps whales, dolphins, sea lions—and now apparently one remaining walrus, Smooshi—for aquatic performances. Demers says he quit in protest of the Niagara Falls attraction’s treatment of animals.

The 42-year-old former animal trainer has been at war with the tourist empire ever since. Marineland filed a $1.5-million lawsuit accusing him of a plot to kidnap Smooshi, a case that resulted in Demers countersuing the park’s rock-ribbed Slovenian proprietor, the late John Holer.