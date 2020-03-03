I Use This Spatula For Everything, Not Just Fish

The spatula is the most underrated kitchen utensil in my opinion. Knives get a lot of the limelight, as do pots, and pans come in a not-too-distant third. But a spatula, to me, is what brings all of the elements of any kitchen orchestra together. Think about it: you probably use one almost every time you cook in some way, shape, or form. This means, for me, having more spatulas than I need or know what to do with. Thankfully, there’s only one you really need to get the job done.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

This is the spatula that dreams are made of. Kitchen tools frustrate me because there are so many (and I’m kind of a sucker for most of them). My kitchen right now is overflowing with weird little gadgets, like three kinds of hand-juicers, an avocado cutter, several different cheese graters, and about seven spatulas, each for what I thought was a different purpose. That was before I learned of the fish spatula. The fish spatula is a sleek, multi-purpose spatula that will replace every other spatula you own (except one!), and when you’re in a kitchen crisis and are grabbing haphazardly for your trusty tool, it’ll end up being the fish spatula, nine-times-out-of-ten.

I would recommend keeping around a silicone spatula for baking needs, but other than that, a fish spatula will declutter your kitchen, and will increase your pancake-flipping abilities, too.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GET A FISH SPATULA

Despite the misleading name, a fish spatula, or fish turner is not shaped like a fish and it’s not only used for flipping or turning fish. It does excel at flipping fish due to its extra long stainless steel head, but it can be used for every task that requires a spatula, like cooking eggs, hamburgers, pancakes and will do a better job of it, too. Its non-stick, easy-to-clean head has an all-important beveled edge, so it can easily slip under absolutely anything. And since it has an extra-large handle, your grip won’t slip either. If you’re frying something up, the slots allow the spatula to function like a slotted spoon, and if you end up with crusty morsels on the bottom of your pots and pans, the sharp edge of the spatula makes it the best scraper around.

