The Five Leading GOP Excuses for Trump’s Behavior—and Why They’re All Bullshit

Dozens of counter-narratives have emerged in recent months to defend Donald Trump against impeachment charges. A few of them deserve special attention, because unlike the counter-narrative that Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine was “perfect,” or that Trump withheld aid because he sincerely cares about corruption in Ukraine, or that this impeachment process is a “coup,” the most dangerous ones have an element of truth to them. Here are the five most pernicious.

1. Let’s take, for example, the idea that you can’t impeach a president if the economy is good. Here’s how Trumponomics author Stephen Moore put it on Fox Business: "Nancy Pelosi, I hope you're watching. You're going to impeach a president that's created the best economy in 35 years? Are you insane?”

This is a half-truth. The economy is good. What is unclear, however, is what that has to do with the constitutional responsibility of holding a president accountable for attempting to coerce a foreign leader into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.