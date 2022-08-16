The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.”

The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in their statement to The Daily Beast.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller allegedly choked a woman in an Icelandic bar in 2020 and was accused of harassing another woman in her home in Berlin, as first reported by Variety. No charges were filed by the actor or the woman in the Iceland video incident.

The star was also accused of menacing a mother and her 12-year-old child one evening in their downstairs neighbor’s home and allegedly “acted inappropriately” toward the child.

Now police are reportedly searching for a young mother and her three small children who were staying on the star’s Vermont farm.

Last week, the 29-year-old was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Vermont, according to a statement from Vermont State Police obtained by The Daily Beast.

According to the statement, the initial findings indicated that “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.”

After an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, “probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

Miller has been ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court next month for arraignment on the burglary charge.