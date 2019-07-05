The Forsake Patch Boots Are 50% Boot, 50% Part Sneaker, and 100% Worth It

Full transparency: I went glamping a couple of weeks ago and I loved every second of it. The tents, the full queen bed, the rustic-chic furniture, the whole thing. Most of the time it was sunny, 70 degrees, and beautiful, and then the rain came. And this wasn’t a passing shower; it was torrential downpour with thunder and all that. When that happened, I was so happy that I packed my Forsake Patch Boots. These things are like boot/sneaker hybrids. They’re waterproof and sturdy and they kept my feet warm and dry through trips to the bathroom or to the tent to grab an extra layer. Previously, I relegated these to the single white water rafting trip that I go on each year, but after this trip, they may be my go-to for rainy day commuting. As someone that doesn’t normally wear anything remotely “hiking”-related, these still felt urban enough for when I need something hardcore for thunderstorm season in the city. | Shop on Amazon >

