The Frantic Hunt for a COVID Vaccine Amid a Terrifying U.S. Surge

Finish Line?

Under the best of circumstances, Americans could be in for a long, messy immunization battle against the novel coronavirus—one lasting years or even decades.

David Axe

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Five months after the novel coronavirus first reached America’s shores, a crash program to immunize the U.S. population is still in its earliest stages. 

To be clear, there’s no guarantee a vaccine will work against SARS-CoV-2. Even if a vaccine is possible, developing, producing and distributing it takes time, money, coordinated effort by government, industry, and the medical community—and the cooperation of an increasingly traumatized and skeptical population.

