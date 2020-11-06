The Furious Race to Fight Off COVID-19 Blood Clots

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its 11th month, and case counts continue to set terrifying records, potentially fatal blood-clotting has emerged as one of the most frustrating health risks posed by the deadly disease.

Now teams of scientists are racing to test therapies that might be able to prevent the clots. One major effort is giving people blood-thinners to patients with moderate coronavirus infections. Another is dosing COVID patients in intensive care. Their success could have a major impact on just how deadly coronavirus remains as the pandemic enters its second year.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.