The Futuristic Tech Designed To Help You Sleep Better

With an update soon coming during CES, Philips' Smartsleep headband has answered the question of what's next in sleep tech. But what else is out there that promises a restful, fulfilling night's sleep that isn't just a white noise machine/alarm clock hybrid?

The Smartsleep Deep sleep headband is clinically proven to "help users improve their sleep quality, increase energy, boost alertness, and reduce daytime sleepiness." Slip it on, place the disposable sensor behind your ear, and head to bed. The sensors detect when you enter what's called "slow wave sleep" and will help keep you in that deep sleep state with soft audio tones. This reminds me of concussion headband, but instead of preventing head injuries, they make sure you're getting the deep sleep you deserve.

I was sent this weird little hockey puck and I was incredibly skeptical. I cannot meditate or anything of the sort. My brain goes a mile a minute, especially the nights I struggle to fall asleep. But the Dodow isn't about meditating or finding nirvana. It's just about breathing. The metronome light guides your breathing to stimulate the baroreflex and relaxes your body.

There's no denying that Bose makes some pretty incredible headphones. The Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds aren't about music, but they do have some pretty sweet noise-cancelling capabilities. The Sleepbuds connect via Bluetooth to an app that you can control a series of white noise effects to help drown out road noise, construction, a partners' snoring, anything that would bug you while you're trying to sleep.

