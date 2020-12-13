The Game Is Trying to Cheat Scoring Machine James Harden

The way James Harden scores is unfair to everyone but him. He rocks opponents to sleep with a yo-yo dribble that turns seconds into hours. He ignores ready teammates to consume the clock with hypnotic grooves and score on armies of defenders. He trundles his body into blind spot lanes to confuse referees and create chaos.

He’s frustrated legions of defenders and now he’s frustrating Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the Houston Rockets who’s now isolated in a face-off against maybe the best pure scorer the NBA has ever seen—in the death waltz of a dissatisfied star, due to collect $40 million in salary this year, and his obscenely powerful boss, worth more than $4 billion. Or not so isolated, as much of the sports commentary about the standoff has focused on how unjust Harden supposedly is being to the team, its fans, and its owner, with many sportswriters up in arms about the star’s holdout to try and force a trade that would let him work his trade in another city, for another billionaire (possibly Joseph Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets and co-founder of the Alibaba Group).

Whatever it is that makes sports writers and fans root for owners, it’s satisfying as hell to see one of his workers putting the screws into Fertitta, whose company, Landry’s Inc., specializes in food and hospitality. This spring, amid a global crisis and national pandemic, it laid off nearly 45,000 workers. The billionaire—whose 12-bedroom mega-yacht, complete with helicopter pad, set him back about the same amount as one year of James Harden’s services—said that he was doing those workers a favor by giving them more time to secure unemployment relief. That’s Fertitta’s way: to build a vast business that relies on the cheap service of thousands and congratulate himself when he fires them at the worst possible moment.