The Gentlewoman from QAnon Is Out of Her Everloving Tree

If Donald Trump and Michele Bachmann had a love child, she might bear a striking resemblance to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly elected QAnon congresswoman from Georgia.

Greene is the Republican answer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: She’s a three-named neophyte (in the future, all politicians will have three names). She’s a gun-toting Palin pretender who revels in attention and would rather post selfie videos than actual text. (Words are hard.) And like AOC, this rowdy rabble rouser focuses on fan service over persuasion, and promises to wreak havoc for fellow party members who are struggling to win competitive elections.

This week, Greene plunged into the national conversation the way all attention-starved moderns do: via her Twitter feed. While in Washington for a new-member orientation, Greene tweeted that she told her freshman class that “masks are oppressive.” It nearly broke the internet.