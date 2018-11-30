The Gifts That Keep On Giving, Way Past The Holiday Season

The idea of a "gift that keeps on giving" doesn't always have to mean something like a subscription service (though, those are always good gifts). It can mean something that the receiver will use over and over again, long after the holiday season.

There are many directions you can go in this category, from home goods to fragrances, but the number one thing to remember is whatever you give them, they will think about you every time they use it.

A beautifully crafted blanket like this one from Slowdown Studio, aptly dubbed the December Throw, will always be appreciated and used for years to come. All of their blankets are spun and woven in North Carolina and are basically works of art on their own.

Save your friend or loved one some time each day with this Google Smart Light Starter Kit. Each box come with a Google Home Mini and a compatible GE C-Life smart light bulb, so all they need to do to turn on their life it say "Hey Google..."

Okay, here me out on this one. Pluto allows you to fully customize your pillow, from height to shape to fill. Gifting someone the option to craft their perfect pillow is saying "I care about you getting a good night's sleep" and that's pretty sweet.

The best gift that keeps on giving is one that gives someone energy to get through the day. The Keurig Mini is a great option for anyone living in a tiny apartment with not a whole lot of counter space, or a college student living in a shared dorm room.

Not only does the Furbo Dog Camera give the receiver the option to check in on their pet throughout the day, it also launches treats so you can watch them be entertained and enjoy themselves. It's built-in entertainment.

Public Goods takes the guesswork out of simple, easy-to-use grooming and bathroom products. Give someone the gift of hassle-free self-care with an annual membership so they no longer have to stumble into a Duane Reade after work looking for new shampoo.

Give someone the gift of preparedness. Adding a Tile to their keys, wallet, phone, even luggage will help anyone stay on top of their stuff. It's the best way to subtly tell someone their a bit forgetful, but to help them get better at it. Pro tip: throw in some extra batteries (since they're replaceable now) so they'll never run out of power.

Sponsored by Rosetta Stone

A gift that keeps on giving is at its heart about enriching the receiver with something that'll last longer than the holiday season—like learning a new language. Rosetta Stone's reimagined app delivers an immersive and flexible cross-device language-learning experience. Their TruAccent speech recognition technology helps make sure nothing is lost in translation, plus the Live Coaching Tutoring feature means you’ll never have to guess if you’re pronouncing something correctly. With their special holiday pricing of $5.99/month for two years, it’s a gift that is worth so much more than it costs.

Any movie buff will love keeping track of the iconic movies they've seen with this scratch off poster. American Psycho, Forrest Gump, The Goonies, and more are all featured, and they can keep track and show off their movie watching history.

Buying perfume for someone may seem like a risk, but something like Sephora's Perfume Sampler or Cologne Sampler is a great option. Not only do you give someone the chance to try out a bunch of scents to find their new favorite, each sampler comes with a voucher for a free full-size version of any perfumes featured inside.

