The Global Rush to Approve a COVID-19 Vaccine Keeps Getting Creepier

The United Arab Emirates has approved a largely untested Chinese vaccine for emergency use, making the vaccine available to health-care workers as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It’s a reckless move, experts told The Daily Beast, one they described as just the latest sign of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine going off the rails. Pushing a vaccine before the completion of large-scale Phase 3 trials risks exposing people to dangerous complications—and, of course, it might not even protect anyone.

