The Golden Globes Red Carpet Was Mostly at Home—and Pretty Darn Fabulous

Here is what a “virtual red carpet” adds up to: a lot of famous people in hotel rooms, or at home, looking very all dressed up with some place very close by to go. Lockdown means these celebrities are briefly like us, but unlike us awaiting an awards show, so—shrugs shoulders—what are you gonna do? Well, they damn well dressed up, and we got to enjoy seeing inside Colin Farrell’s living room.

The best bit about the Golden Globes was the all the domestic peekaboo.

At home or hotel, they could order room service or have family on hand with snacks, and not have to staple a smile on to their faces for hours on end. And yes, the Golden Globes demonstrated just how excruciating Zoom meetings could be—this time while competing for statuettes.

Whatever, nothing must interrupt E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, where presenters Giuliana Rancic and Karamo Brown, marooned on their own on bits of red carpet in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, did their damndest to live up to the title of the show. They stood on stretches of red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, with... not much happening around them, and conducted a kind of mass, absurdly schmoozy Zoom meeting, with the added thrilling presence of invisible glam squads.

Just for enthusiasm, as glittery tumbleweed swept past, Rancic and Karamo deserved their own awards (Rancic was particularly gushing, borderline discombobulated, when talking to Ozark star Julia Garner, who seemed just as moved by being dressed in Prada). There were some celebrities who had been let out for the evening, to present on stage in New York and Los Angeles; they had the red carpet to themselves.

Amanda Seyfried was in a fitted floral gown (off-camera, her baby son had his own tux!). Regina King shooed her glam team from her hair-and-make-up prep, proving that one can be a diva in one’s own living room.

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) was all dressed up in a hotel room.

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) was in a hotel room in Prague, her accent beached in that fascinating way between Kensington and California.

Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles in The Crown) was all dressed up in what looked like another hotel room.

Elle Fanning was in another hotel room, in a beautiful custom Gucci gown, and Fred Leighton jewels.

A virtual red carpet, it turned out, was just as vapid as the usual one—a cavalcade of “You’re amazing,” “No you're more amazing,” with the added complications of frozen Zooms and time delays.

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) got it right, with an open-neck tuxedo, and what looked like a well-stocked bar behind him.

Margot Robbie did what Margot Robbie tends to do: wear Chanel, of which she is an ambassador. This meant many interlocking c’s on her belt and matching purse.

Kate Hudson, who is nominated for her performance in Music, chilled at home in a very comfy-looking, off-the-shoulder white dress. “Just because we’re doing the Golden Globes from home doesn’t mean I’m not gonna bring the same old fashion vibes to my couch!” she wrote on Instagram. She later changed into Louis Vuitton.

Eiza González opted for a black Versace gown, with a very Versace under-boob lining.

Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton brought the drama in a very Beauty and the Beast-esque yellow ballgown by Molly Goddard.

Everyone who took part in the InStyle Golden Globes elevator cam had fun, but maybe no one did more than Keke Palmer in a matching Dior ensemble.

Angela Bassett made it to the red carpet in a beautiful purple Dolce and Gabbana, with dramatic leg slit and feathers.

Andra Day, nominated for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, shined in a Chanel gown and jewelry.

Nothing to see here, just The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco having an absolute blast in Oscar de la Renta and Harry Winston jewels.

Stylist Jason Bolden pulled a neon green Valentino couture gown for Cynthia Erivo. Note the fabulous white leather opera gloves.

Regina King nailed it in Louis Vuitton and Forever Marc jewels. Her dog, Cornbread, also got some screen time.

Thank you, Laura Dern for showcasing the power of tux.

Amy Poehler wore the unofficial hosting uniform: metallic Moschino.

Tina Fey also got the blazer dress memo, minus the sparkles.

On the night, glamor emerged defiant. Back on the red carpet, Tiffany Haddish sparkled in Alberta Ferretti, and then it was time for the show to start—and for us to return to living rooms and hotel suites, and the strangest and yet also most charming Zoom meeting of the year so far.