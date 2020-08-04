Is Golden Ratio Coffee or Tea? I Don't Care Because It's Delicious

I’ve been trying to find an alternative to the heaping glass of cold brew I drink every morning. It didn’t take me too long to find something that helps fulfill my caffeine craving, but with a little more of a flourish. Golden Ratio Coffee is just that. It takes all the acidity and bitterness of coffee by roasting the beans at a low temperature, making it a highly drinkable beverage no matter the time of day.

When I first tried it out, I started brewing it hot. You make a cup of Golden Ratio – I opted for the Chai Spiced, but it also comes in Original and Vanilla Coconut – like you would hot tea, with boiling water and a submerged tea bag. It was...fine. It tasted sort of like a chai that I left on the coffee table for too long. But when I followed the directions for cold brew, I knew that was how I was going to drink it from then on. Add one bag per 8 oz of water to a pitcher (I used my empty Takeya bottle) and let it steep overnight.

The next morning, I was awoken by a strong scent of cardamom and cinnamon. The water had taken on rich golden hue with touches of amber from the grit of the grounds. I poured half a glass of milk over ice and topped it with the Golden Ratio. It was like the most balanced chai latte I had ever had, right in my home. This is the drink I will be chugging for the remainder of the summer and probably into the colder months, too. It’s just that good.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

