The Good, the Bad & the Ugly—The Long Island Iced Tea

Whether you love it or hate it, it’s hard to escape the Long Island Iced Tea.

The enduringly popular guilty pleasure—which calls for a potent combination of white spirits, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and cola—was invented in a bar on New York’s Long Island for a cocktail competition. It first became a sensation in clubs and bars around the area and then across the country. Ultimately, it become one of the signature drinks of the 1970s

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum delve into the history and pitfalls of this drink, as well as what the original recipe actually called for.

Edited by Alex Skjong