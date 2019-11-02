I Fell in Love With the Keyboard on the Google Pixelbook Go Laptop

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

Here’s a quick tip when it comes to laptops: More than just about any other feature, the one that matters the most over time is the keyboard. You’ll be typing all day, using it to surf the web and write documents, and posting to social media. Many laptops are fast, most use a vibrant and clear screen -- yet the keyboard is super-critical.

That’s why I liked the new Google Pixelbook Go so much. There’s something “just right” about typing on one, similar to one of my favorite laptops of all time (the previous Google Pixelbook). The keys are not raised too high or too low. They don’t make an obnoxious clickety-clack sound, yet they don’t feel too springy. I typed up several documents at a coffee-shop and felt perfectly in sync with my projects (and with my fingers).

The 13.3-inch screen is wonderfully bright and clear. There’s a built-in, high-def webcam. Two speakers on the side of the laptop sounded nice, supple, and loud. Like every other Google laptop, the Pixelbook Go runs Chrome OS so it is primarily intended for web browsing and productivity work, although there are plenty of web-based games around. Google sent me the peachy version (which they call “not pink”) but there’s also a black version. The 4K high-res version of this laptop I tested weighs only 2.4 pounds.

The battery life comes in at a solid 12 hours. You can choose from a version that uses the Intel Core m3 (fast), i5 (faster), or i7 (fastest) processor or 8GB or 16GB of RAM. The thing to remember is that this is Chrome, so the laptop boots quickly and runs fast. I loved how portable this peach-colored, non-springy keyboard laptop is. I highly recommend one if your goal is to simply get work done and do a mind-meld with Google Docs.

