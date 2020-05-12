The GOP Death Cult Comes for Your Parents

We are publicly wrestling with what level of elderly attrition, to put it politely, we will tolerate in order to boost the economy, even as COVID-19 has exposed nursing homes as death traps, accounting for more than 26,000 U.S. deaths.

A couple of long months ago, when the “re-open” debate was new (and less nuanced), I grappled with a question: How can so many of my fellow conservatives be willing to sacrifice human lives for economic gain? Isn’t that, after all, one of the reasons women cite for getting abortions—because the economic burden that could come from “choosing life” is too great?

How, for example, is it possible to advocate a culture of life, while prioritizing personal comfort and inviting the tag “Grandma killer”?