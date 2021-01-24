The GOP Found Their Backbone in Liz Cheney. Trumpists Want to Cancel Her.

I have often said that today’s Republican Party is full of perverse incentives—chief among them are who gets blamed, who gets punished, and who gets rewarded for their actions. I mean, Donald Trump incited an insurrection in an attempt to overthrow a democratic election just a couple weeks ago, yet the few brave Republicans who tried to hold him accountable are much more likely to suffer real-world consequences—particularly at the hands of their own party.

Case in point: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. In the brief days after she came out for impeachment, Cheney has garnered a Q-adjacent primary challenger, censure from the Carbon County Republican Party of Wyoming, Twitter and cable news attacks from the likes of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and serious attempts to oust her from her House leadership position by the “Freedom Caucus.”

That’s a heckuva way to thank her for what was (let’s be honest) a profile in courage—especially at a time when Republican politicians were reportedly worried not only about their political futures, but also their personal safety. Yet, in rebuking Trump for his obvious sins, Cheney pulled no punches, writing, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”