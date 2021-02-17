The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and Dopes

In successful organizations, the cream rises to the top. In dysfunctional ones, something else floats to the surface. Nowhere has this been clearer than in the Republican Party, which has in the past several weeks yet again demonstrated that it has handed over control to the worst of its members. It is now the party led by and for thugs, terrorists, racists, and dopes.

After a relative handful of Republicans acknowledged with their votes and in their words the indisputable truth that Donald Trump led an insurrection against the United States government, the rest of their party made their position absolutely clear: These folks had chosen the wrong party if they were going to let truth or conscience influence their decisions.

Dave Ball, a Pennsylvania GOP official, said the quiet part out loud with respect to Senator Pat Toomey, one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in the Senate: “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever.”