The GOP’s ‘Pro-Life’ Ghouls Are About to Roll Back 50 Years of Women’s Rights

Texas’ “heartbeat bill” seems like a grim joke since it’s obviously unconstitutional, but there's nothing funny about it with the Supreme Court taking a case poised to demolish Roe

Erin Gloria Ryan

When Greg Abbott signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into Texas law on Wednesday, he commemorated the occasion with a photo-op signing ceremony where seven women beamed in the front row ahead of dozens of grinning men who will never be pregnant celebrating a new law regulating pregnancy.

Even if I hadn’t seen it, I could have drawn it from the many photo ops of other governors signing so-called “heartbeat bills” banning abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat (which in many pregnancies can be as early as six weeks, or before many women know that they’re pregnant):

A white man old enough to qualify for the Denny’s Senior Discount behind a desk flanked by a few sanctimonious church ladies in turn surrounded by lots of other white men.