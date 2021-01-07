The GOP’s Replaying the Conspiracy That Predicted Rome’s Fall

The fact that the MAGA coup of January 6, 2021 had no chance of success should provide no reassurance to anyone concerned with American democracy. Far more significant is the fact that a violent mob, incited by the president, overwhelmed police, stormed the Capitol, and supplemented Republican legislators’ efforts to illegally keep a defeated president in office. To understand why such naked power grabs are the future of American politics, it helps to remember a republican death spiral more than 2,000 years old that history records as the Catiline Conspiracy.

Catiline, whose formal name was Lucius Sergius Catilina, was the scion of one of the oldest senatorial families in Rome, but his career was marked by scandal and corruption. After losing a consular election he considered his birthright, Catiline refused to admit defeat. Instead, in 63 B.C., he marshalled a raggedy coalition uniting oligarchical senators, lower-class Romans and foreign legbreakers to stage an armed uprising and overthrow the existing ruling clique. The Catiline Conspiracy was less an ideological movement or a revolt motivated by real material dispossession than “naked self-interest writ large,” according to historian Mike Duncan.

It was also farcical. Poorly planned and badly executed, Catiline’s faction was easily defeated by the consul, or executive, Marcus Tullius Cicero. The failed Catiline Conspiracy echoes in 2021 not because it destroyed the Roman republic, but because it exposed how rotten the foundations of the republic had already become. Julius Caesar was elected consul three years later. After witnessing Catiline’s hastily improvised failure firsthand, Caesar laid his own plans far more carefully.