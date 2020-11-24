The GOP’s Secretly Mad Senators Club Is Impressively Pathetic

Let’s say you’re standing next to some railroad tracks, and see a runaway train approaching. If nobody interferes, the train will kill a dozen people tied to the tracks some distance away. But luckily, there you are, standing next to a lever. If you pull the lever, you will divert the runaway train to a section of track where it will kill one person instead. Do you pull the lever?

Okay, what if the same runaway train is heading down the same segment of track, and instead of definitely killing a dozen people, it might kill millions, and will probably kill at least a few thousand. If you pull the lever and successfully divert the train, the train conductor, who has no idea how to drive a train, will get mad at you on Twitter for insulting his train-driving skills. Do you pull the lever? Or do you let the train continue on its disastrous course, watch as the people die by the tens of thousands, and then call your favorite member of the press and tell them off the record that you strongly disapprove of the train?

On Monday, venerated reporter Carl Bernstein named 21 Republican senators who he says have “repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump and his fitness to be [president].” Twenty-one. A number approaching half of the GOP caucus in the Senate. Imagine that 21 people had their hands on 21 levers, each of which would help stop the runaway train and prevent the deaths of thousands of innocent people, and nobody pulled theirs. “Dang it,” whispers Richard Shelby, hand on his lever, as the train crashes into thousands of people. Susan Collins frowns.