The GOP’s Sick Game of ‘Russian Roulette’ in a COVID Hotspot

As Arizona was reaching the highest COVID-19 death rate in the nation over the weekend, the state GOP held a largely maskless gathering inside the same Phoenix megachurch where now former President Trump held a superspreader rally in June.

“THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP,” read a big sign still in a front window at Dream City Church as the generally barefaced GOP faithful filed inside on Saturday.

The speakers included U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar. Both had been videotaped refusing to wear a mask in a secure location where they and other representatives were escorted during the storming of the Capitol building. Three of the fellow members of Congress sheltering with them subsequently tested positive.