The Greatest Drinking City in America: New Orleans

Practically since its founding some 300 years ago, New Orleans has had a famous bar scene.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, talk about the city’s rich cocktail history and their current favorite bars in and around the French Quarter. They also share a few stories, offer some drinking advice and reveal what signature Nola cocktails they like to order.

If you’re a fan of New Orleans (or its cocktails), you need to listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full's editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time.

