The Hamptons Prepares for the Super-Rich to Stay and Stay

New York City is not dead, but the Hamptons have sure had a good pandemic so far. From Southampton to Montauk, the exclusive holiday towns strung along the south fork of Long Island have been hopping all summer.

Unsurprisingly, many New Yorkers who can afford it are now planning to stay out east until coronavirus is no longer a threat. It’s a prospect that could change the Hamptons into a resort with no off-season, a prospect that sharply divides local opinion.

While some welcome the firehose of cash that Manhattanites bring, others fret that pressure on services could overwhelm local infrastructure and that, in particular, overcrowded schools could be forced to abandon in-person lessons, as surging enrollments make socially distanced lessons impossible.