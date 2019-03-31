The H&M Denim Utility Jacket Is A Layering Staple Modeled After A Classic Chore Coat

Chore coats are modeled after a classic French men’s workwear silhouette. It was designed to be worn during rigorous labor and can withstand a beating. Nowadays, this style is a little more easy-going, made from durable denim or twill cotton fabric. The chore coat or utility jacket should be a ubiquitous part of your outerwear wardrobe. And I have found my perfect one.

While most chore coats tend to be in the men’s section, the H&M Denim Utility Jacket is the perfect combination of structured and oversized. It has enough room to put a sweater underneath if you want to add an extra layer but the seams and structure allow you to pair it with a sundress or t-shirt without drowning you. The large pockets let you forgo a bag if you’re running out to the corner store (which is a godsend for me) and I can easily cuff the sleeves since my height means most things are way too long on me.

What I truly love about this piece is how it goes with almost everything I own. I can throw it over a dress or t-shirt and look put-together. I can fold it into a tote bag as an extra layer for when the temperature starts to drop a little bit and it won’t wrinkle.

Other Chore Coats You Should Add To Your Closet:

This jacket from Everlane is on the shorter side, hitting right a the hip with a slightly boxy fit.

If you want a lighter option, the Tencel/Cotton blend of the Lacausa Clare Coat is a great layering piece for warmer weather.

The Ingrid Relaxed Denim Chore Jacket from TRAVE gives you the workwear-inspired shape but features a more open, lapel collar.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.