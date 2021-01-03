The Harvard Medical School Murder That Rocked 19th Century Boston

“Every other topic, however important, has been sunk into insignificance, in this community, by the circumstances which have just come to light in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Dr. George Packman,” read the lead in The Liberator on Dec. 7, 1849.

That Friday, the abolitionist newspaper covered the debate over whether California should be admitted as a state, the status of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, and reports on the International Peace Congress in Paris. But the story readers couldn’t put down was the latest update in the case of the missing Boston Brahmin.

On Friday, Nov. 23, 1849, Dr. George Parkman left his home to walk to the grocery store. He bought a head of lettuce, left his purchase in a bag with the promise to collect it later, and then, according to an eyewitness, walked into Harvard Medical College. He was never seen again.