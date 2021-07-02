The ‘Helplessness’ of Canada’s Raging Inferno

An entire village burned down in Canada this week—the result of a devastating heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, and a grim sign of the deadly impact of climate change across the globe.

“At this point you have an entire town that’s been wiped out by this,” said The Daily Beast’s Noor Ibrahim on Friday’s The World This Week. “If you need any more proof that climate change is real—so real that it’s killing people in front of your eyes. You quite literally have people dropping dead in British Columbia, with numbers that are completely unprecedented. It’s horrific to watch.”

She added: “Every scientist will tell you that climate change has played a huge role in this. There’s no way these events, which are supposed to be once in a lifetime events, would happen as frequently or as intensely as they are right now.”

France Inter’s Pierre Haski touched on the “feeling of helplessness” that these events have triggered.

“We’re watching these disasters unfold… and we have these conferences and a lot of talk about climate change and how we’re going to do things,” he said. “And then there’s this feeling that we are so far away from what’s needed.”

Patrick Smith of The Africa Report said it triggered a different from him: Motivation.

“We should feel determined to do something about it. I think you’re going to see a lot more legal actions against the private sector in particular… and governments who fail to live up their promises.”

Watch the full show on France 24.