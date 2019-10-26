The High Sierra Flannel Shirt Changed My Avoidance of Flannel Shirts

For a brand called California Cowboy, I was expecting more, I don’t know, western things. But instead, the brand has optimized its offerings to be a one-stop-shop for shirts and layers that do more. And that’s how I came to find the ultimate flannel shirt.

The High Sierra shirt isn’t a flannel. Okay, it is, but it’s so much more than that. It’s really an over-shirt and a layering piece together. The flannel layer is made from a luxurious flannel from Portugal. Paired with that is a cotton, thermal lining that reminds me of the long johns my mom forced me into when I was still (unsuccessfully) attempting to enjoy skiing.

There are some additional components to this shirt that make it so much more than just a really soft flannel. There’s a reinforced bottle pocket to keep your drink handy but not in your hands. There’s a water-resistant dry pocket so you can keep your phone or wallet safe when you’re out and about in the snowy weather. There’s even a sunglasses loop in the button placket (you know, that piece of fabric the buttons are on) so you can tuck your shades in easily. They’ve thought of everything!

I really thought I had grown out of my flannel phase in college, but this shirt has proven me wrong. It’s what I want to wear over a T-shirt for an extra layer or pair with leggings when I really don’t want to get dressed. | Shop at California Cowboy >

