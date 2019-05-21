One of the most popular drinks in craft cocktail bars at the moment is the simplest: the Highball.

Generally, it’s a refreshing mix of whiskey and club soda, which is delicious on a hot afternoon. While many bartenders and drinkers discovered their love of the bubbly concoction in Tokyo bars where Highballs are a downright sensation, their history is much longer and they can actually be made from a variety of ingredients.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the roots of the Highball and try to figure out which drinks can be included in the category. (Is a Rum & Coke a Highball? How about a Paloma or a Jack & Coke?)

So fix yourself a highball and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaumand its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrichas they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong