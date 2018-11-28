The Home Decor Gifts That'll Get You Invited Back

Decorating a home of any kind, whether it’s a sprawling country manor or a tiny box of an apartment, can be a daunting task. Choosing between various bric-a-brac and knickknacks is hard enough, let alone deciding on an entire aesthetic for the home.

We can’t assist with apartment layout, but we have combed through the internet to find the very best home decoration gifts for this year, whether they’re for you or for your friend who just moved into their first apartment and has no idea what to do with it.

From home decor aesthetes to total decorating newbies, this gift guide has something that anyone would love to receive this holiday season.

Yes, this is an artificial succulent, but it’s so convincing that hardly anyone would guess. It’s also a perfect gift for anyone who lives in a home, whether they are already a plant parent (they can just stick it in amongst their flourishing collection) or totally new to plants (it’s fake, which means they can’t kill it).

Anyone would be thrilled to receive this gorgeous hand-blown glass vase. Use it just for decoration, or actually put a couple stems in there to liven up any bookshelf or dining table. The ombre-effect glass is chic and will go with any color scheme.

Many people have hanging shelves in their home. But they won’t have one like this, which both resembles an enlarged clothes hanger and is much easier to set up than most hanging shelves.

This is a cookbook, yes, but it’s so beautiful that it serves equally well as home decor, even if it never actually gets cracked open. Give Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat to anyone who appreciates form, function, and really, really good food.

Candles are often thought of as a cliche gift. But these from Brooklinen are not. This set contains four candles, each meant to evoke a certain time of day. The scents are full and distinct but not cloying, and they’re all small and simple enough to place in any room of the house.

Know someone who loves attention-grabbing art and telling time the old-fashioned way? This clock, inspired by the De Stijl Netherlands-based art movement, is sure to please that person.

Everyone needs coasters, even if they don’t think they do. These white marble ones, which come in a set of six, are subtle enough to fit in well in anyone’s home, but still nice enough to elicit a “Hey, nice coaster!” from a visiting guest.

Sponsored by Grafomap

While gifting a map of your friend’s hometown or the place where you and your partner met is a great idea, most of the time it's a bit generic. Grafomap allows you to easily create custom maps for any state, city, or even street you could possibly want. You can choose the colorway, labelling system, layout, and more. Make your gift even more personal by adding a title and coordinates for the house you grew up in or where your first apartment together was. Turn your geographical history into beautiful art with Grafomap, and enjoy looking at it every day. And good news: They’re giving $15 off all posters this holiday season.

Know someone with a Polaroid obsession? If so, they could probably use this frame, which provides a smooth, even display that allows any Polaroid speak for itself. The sleek frame is perfectly suited for any decor style and would work well in a gallery wall or leaning on a shelf.

Whomever you choose to give this letter board to will, one day, be able to write anything they want on it. But this gift gives you a unique opportunity to write a message to the gift-giver as you give them the present — what you write is up to you.

