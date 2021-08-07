New Mom’s 21st Birthday Party Ended With Her Dead on Highway

The party was hosted by her ex-boyfriend’s family, but no one was ever charged. Now her mom and a high-powered lawyer are making a new push for justice.

Leanne Thomas can still remember how frazzled her daughter, Laura Van Wyhe, was the morning of her 21st birthday party.

While Van Wyhe had already hit the milestone a few days prior, the Oct. 25, 1996, event hosted by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s family about an hour from their Iowa City home had the new mom “running around the house and [she] spent a lot of time getting ready,” Thomas recalled.

“I told her not to worry about the mess,” Thomas told The Daily Beast, noting that she was living with her daughter and her 15-month-old grandson, Samson, at the time.

