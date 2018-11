Long a favorite of Mexico City’s bobos, Condesa has been at the epicenter of Mexico City’s recent rise to one of the world’s must-visits. Tropical tree-lined streets (including the famed Hippodromo walkway), world-class restaurants and cafés, and of course, a fabulous array of architecture have made this urban oasis a can’t miss. On one block alone, one is equally likely to find Spanish Colonial Revival, Art Deco, Mid-century Modern, Brutalist, and sleek contemporary buildings. What follows is a taste of what made me fall in love.