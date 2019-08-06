The Inside Partners With Creatives to Give You Custom Furniture With a Bold Twist

Custom furniture can feel like the last frontier when shopping for your home decor. There are so many variables like timing and price that can get dicey. But The Inside is here to take all the guesswork and headaches out of designing a custom piece of furniture by streamlining the entire process.

The innovative company takes styles and shapes of the basics that you fill your home with, like accent chairs, bed frames, ottomans, and the newly offered sofas, and gives you the opportunity to put your own twist on them. Find the piece of furniture you love and then choose from over 100 different fabric choices. There’s everything from a bold geographic print (designed by Refinery29 Editor-in-Chief Christene Barbarich) to subdued navy linen. Currently, I’m salivating over the sleek Modern Platform Bed in Terracotta Sperduti and the Throw Pillow in Coral Zebra. You can take a basic piece of furniture and make it into a statement, perfect for anyone with a space to fill. | Shop at The Inside >

