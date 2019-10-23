No Pressure But You Have Exactly One Day to Buy This Fantastic Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker on Amazon

No pressure, but you have until the end of today to buy this pressure cooker. The Ninja Foodi is on sale today for $120, which is a sweet savings of $130 from the list price of $250 (that’s 52% off for those who like the details). It crisps! It air fries! It tender-crisps! It’s awesome, mostly because of the time savings. In about 20 minutes, you can thaw and cook meat at the same time, then close the crisping lid to finish things off. To say that in a different way: The Ninja is a pressure cooker that seals in liquids in minutes, plus it’s also a crisper that adds an extra layer of, well, crispness.

A nice bonus is that you can cook multiple side dishes at the same time as the meat, all in one pot -- so veggies, potatoes, multiple types of meat. It’s also an air fryer, so you can drop in some fries and go full-on McDonald’s if you want. The Ninja Foodi has five temperature settings, a non-stick ceramic coating, has a 6.5-quart capacity, and cooks at 1400 watts. | Get it on Amazon >

