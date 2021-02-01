Few murder mysteries are dramatized quite as unconventionally as The Investigation, which over the course of six episodes doesn’t reveal the identity of its prime suspect; waits until its third installment to divulge the surname of its victim; and enters a courtroom only once, for a brief climactic moment. Credit for that unique format goes to its acclaimed creator, writer/director Tobias Lindholm (A Hijacking, A War), who delivers unnervingly chilly suspense and mournful existential dread with this HBO Max miniseries about the 2017 death of Danish journalist Kim Wall, and the dogged detectives responsible for solving the case—a saga that, in the writer/director’s skillful hands, proves a cut above the true-crime pack.

Lindholm, who also helmed two chapters of Netflix’s Mindhunter as well as co-wrote last year’s Another Round, has a gift for balancing rigorous attention to professional processes with deep, considerate portraits of grief, heartache, rage, and hopelessness. The Investigation strikes both those chords via the plight of Jens Møller (Søren Malling), the Copenhagen Police Department’s head of homicide, who’s tasked with making sense of a suspicious incident: on August 10-11, 2017, a homemade submarine sinks in Køge Bay, and while the vessel’s owner and operator survives, his sole passenger—30-year-old journalist Kim Wall—is nowhere to be found. The submarine-builder claims that he dropped Wall off on shore. Yet as soon as Jens hears that the craft was deliberately sunk, he orders the accused arrested, which puts prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen (Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk) in a tight spot, since he can only detain individuals for four weeks without bringing formal charges.

Jens’ inquiry thus immediately kicks into high gear, and what he turns up are all the hallmarks of a homicide, since CCTV cameras disprove the accused’s initial story and, once the sub is raised from the Bay floor, blood is discovered in its interior. At this point, the accused changes his account, stating that Wall perished after suffering an accidental blow to her head from a sub hatch, and that in a panic, he dumped her body in the middle of the ocean. With no corpse, motive or murder weapon, and forced to dig through a collection of rumors about the accused’s kinky BDSM proclivities and possible prior relationship to Wall, Jens and his colleagues—Maibritt (Laura Christensen), Musa (Dulfi Al-Jabouri), and Nikolaj (Hans Henrik Clemensen)—strain to make heads or tails of this predicament. And troublingly, the more they uncover, the more they become convinced that they have their man, even though a dearth of concrete proof prevents them from indicting him.