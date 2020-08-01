The Israeli Mafia Behind the Violence at Anti-Bibi Protests

La Familia, the group behind a spate of brutal attacks against anti-Netanyahu demonstrators, does not play around.

Noga Tarnopolsky

AP

The buzzwords flying around Israel this weekend, ahead of Saturday night’s massive protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sounded more Italian than Hebrew: “La Familia,” a term that terrifies many Israelis.

La Familia, whose presence at anti-Netanyahu rallies on at least three nights last week has led to violence, started out as “La Famiglia,” a club of Beitar Jerusalem Football Club fanatics, or ultras, who chose the name as an homage to the tough-guy mafia movies they love.

Sixteen suspected La Familia members, along with a few of their Tel Aviv confederates, the Maccabi Tel Aviv Fanatics, were detained by police over growing violence last week against the swelling anti-Netanyahu movement known as The Black Flags.