The John Bolton Leak Puts the Squeeze on Craven Senate Republicans

If you don’t think the bombshell revelation that John Bolton’s book will say Donald Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until their government agreed to investigate Democrats has the potential to move the needle, consider the developments that ensued in its wake: Susan Collins suggested she would vote for witnesses, and Mitt Romney said it’s “increasingly likely” other Republicans would join them.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham abruptly canceled a press conference (later, he left open the possibility that he would subpoena Bolton’s manuscript, even as he remained opposed to having Bolton testify), and Pat Toomey proposed a “one-for-one” witness swap. By the end of the day Monday, Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine told NPR that he expects as many as 10 Republicans to vote for witnesses.

That’s not to say that everybody is suddenly changing their tune. Newly installed Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia criticized Romney for his apostasy, saying he wants to “appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander Trump.” Rep. Mark Meadows, one of Trump’s impeachment surrogates, predicted there would be political ramifications for people like Romney. And when asked why Bolton shouldn’t testify, Sen. Ted Cruz chose, instead, to go on a diatribe about Hunter Biden.