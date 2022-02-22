‘The Kardashians’ First Trailer Is All About Kourtney and Travis (And Kim, Of Course)

The first trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians is here, and it’s all about Kravis.

As one of the buzziest (and most PDA-loving) celeb couples in recent memory, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s engagement appears to be the centerpiece of the upcoming reality series. After just over a year–how has it only been a year?!– of matching all-black ensembles and horny Instagram posts, the two are getting ready to tie the knot, and, in true Kardashian fashion, they’ll be documenting it with a camera crew every step of the way.

The 30-second clip shows the family celebrating Kravis’ engagement over dinner, sitting around a table strewn with red roses. Momager Kris Jenner gets choked up about the news, raising a glass of white wine and declaring through her tears, “This makes me so happy.”

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, pokes fun at her weepy mom and her own failed marriages, deadpanning, “She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened, like, a few times.”

After irreversibly changing the landscape of reality television with 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, it was announced in December 2020 that the famous family would be moving over to Hulu as part of a multi-year deal with Disney.

The tagline for the new series reads, “The Kardashians are back in business doing what they do best,” to which we ask, when were they ever not in business? It’s been less than a year since the series finale of KUWTK aired. Since then, the family has still managed to dominate the news cycle basically every week, between Kourtney and Travis’ whirlwind love story, Kim’s messy split from Kanye West, another devastating chapter in the story of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, and the birth of Kylie Jenner’s son with Travis Scott earlier this month. As the saying goes, the Devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

As for “what they do best,” that’s, ostensibly, baring the intimate details of their lives for a camera crew and millions of viewers. Based on the new trailer, the Hulu series does not appear to be a significant departure from the E! show, save for the polish that comes with a Disney budget. The trailer shows the famous sisters driving around in cars that cost more than people’s houses, posing in couture for photoshoots, getting their hair done, and stepping out of limos to a frenzy of flashbulbs. KUWTK mainstay Scott Disick does not appear in the video, nor do any of the sisters’ children.

Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres on April 14. In the meantime, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a Pete Davidson cameo in the next trailer.