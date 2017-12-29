Trove
The KGB Papers: Here Are the Originals
Michael Weiss’ series on the KGB’s worldview and tradecraft, which shapes the vision of Vladimir Putin, is based on these three previously unpublished documents.
Part I: The KGB Manual for Recruiting Spies
Part II: The KGB Playbook for Infiltrating the Middle East
Part III: The KGB Playbook for Turning Agents Worldwide Into Agents