The Koch Network Replaced the Republican Party

I certainly don’t have much good to say about David Koch, but I thought it would perhaps be more useful, on this occasion of his death, to explain precisely what he and brother Charles have done, because even with all that’s been written about them, it’s not as well understood as it ought to be.

It comes down to two things: One, they moved the Republican Party very hard to the right on economic questions; two, they did it at all levels of government.

Jane Mayer did typically great work on the Kochs in her book Dark Money, which everyone knows about. She traced the family’s personal history and the sources of their intense free-market views, and places the Kochs in the context of other rich right-wing political financiers, before she went into a brilliantly detailed dissection of their political spending. Her book also reveals how, after she wrote a piece in The New Yorker about the Kochs’ campaign against combating climate change in 2010, they hired six operatives to try to dig up dirt on her (including a plagiarism smear, but it wasn’t true and didn’t stick).